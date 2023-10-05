Watch: Crossbow intruder who wanted to ‘kill the Queen’ sentenced for treason

A self-styled “assassin” who was encouraged by an AI chatbot to break into Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow to kill the late Queen Elizabeth II has been jailed for nine years.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, climbed into the castle grounds with the weapon and later declared “I’m here to kill the Queen” on Christmas Day 2021.

Chail, a Star Wars fan, had described himself as a “Sith” and “Darth Chailus” in a sinister video and confided his murderous plan to an artificial intelligence-generated “girlfriend” called Sarai, a court heard.

He pleaded guilty to an offence under the Treason Act, making a threat to kill the then-queen and having a loaded crossbow in a public place.

In a televised hearing at the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Hilliard jailed him for nine years with a further five years on extended licence.