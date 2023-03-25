For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are investigating claims that This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was blackmailed.

The new Bake Off host was pressured to hand over large sums of money and a £5000 BMW by a blackmailer who said they would spread lies about her that would damage her advancing career, The Sun reported.

West Midlands Police said it is investigating the case of the 48-year-old, who presents the ITV staple alongside Dermot O’Leary and has recently been announced as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “We are investigating an allegation of blackmail of a woman in her 40s.

Alison Hammond reportedly told a friend: ‘I’ve been so naive’ (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“We take reports of this kind very seriously and our inquiries are progressing swiftly.”

The Sun reported that it was a “friend” of Ms Hammond’s who blackmailed her over an eight month period. “I’ve been so naive and feel so stupid,” she reportedly told a friend afterwards.

“I trusted this guy who, it turns out, was only interested in my money,” she reportedly said.

“I thought he valued our friendship. I now know he only wanted me to fund his life of luxury.”

Alison Hammond attends Pride in 2022 (Getty Images)

Birmingham-born Ms Hammond rose to fame as a contestant on the third series of Big Brother in 2002 and joined This Morning in the same year.

She currently presents the weekday daytime show with Mr O’Leary on Friday mornings and has has gone on to appear in multiple reality shows including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

More recently, she appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.

It was confirmed last week that Ms Hammond will take over from Matt Lucas to present the upcoming series of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

Ms Hammond’s representatives have been approached for comment.