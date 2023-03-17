Alison Hammond confirms she’ll host Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond has confirmed that she will be the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The presenter, who is known to many for her work on This Morning, will take over Matt Lucas’s position on the programme, after his departure at the end of 2022.

She will join Noel Fielding, who has hosted the programme since its move from BBC One to Channel 4 in 2017.

On Friday morning (17 March), Hammond posted the announcement on social media.

“It’s Official!! It’s happening, The Great British Bake off!” she wrote on Twitter. “Let’s have it – The cake that is... so excited!”

The post includes a video that shows a cake version of her, Fielding, and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, in a mock Bake Off tent.

Hammond is heard interviewing the figurine version of herself about the new gig in the light-hearted clip.

“Alison, have you got any words whatsoever?” she asks mini Alison.

The small version “replies”: “Well, do you know what, I’m absolutely thrilled. I’m going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited.

“As you can see, all my colleagues are absolutely speechless,” she adds, as the camera pans past the silent figurines of the other Bake Off stars.

Hammond ends the video by saying: “We’re so very happy, and we can’t wait to get started.”

With Hammond’s appointment, this marks the first time in Bake Off’s 14-year history that there has been a non-white presenter of the main show.

On Thursday (16 March), reports first suggested that Hammond was next in line to replace Lucas on the programme.

When he announced his departure in December, he told fans that it had “become clear” that he was no longer able to work on the show.