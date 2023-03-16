Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond is expected to be announced as the incoming co-host of The Great British Bake Off, according to reports.

The presenter would join Noel Fielding at the helm of the much-loved baking competition show, following the departure of Matt Lucas.

The Mirror exclusively reported the news on Thursday (16 March), citing sources.

Lucas announced that he would not return for the 2023 run of the programme back in December, telling his social media followers that it “became clear” that he could no longer continue.

Since this, fans have been speculating on who would replace him. Hammond’s name was frequently in the mix as someone who’d be able to bring additional zest to the show.

Now, it has been claimed that she is next in line for presenting duties on the next season of Bake Off.

The publication notes a source as describing Hammond as a “great choice”, adding: “She will bring warmth and humour to the tent in spades. We’re laughing just thinking about it.”

After appearing in series three of Big Brother, Hammond began presenting occasional segments on This Morning in 2002. Since 2021, she and Dermot O’Leary have been the regular hosts of the Friday edition of the programme.

Hammond is cherished by many viewers for her energetic style of hosting and her talents for interviewing A-list stars. Her 2017 interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling marks one of her most popular viral moments, as she had the actors in hysterics.

Alison Hammond (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In 2020, Hammond was in the Bake Off tent as a contestant, as she took part in the third season of The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, a celebrity version in aid of cancer research.

Hammond’s most prominent hosting gig came in February when she co-hosted the Baftas with Richard E Grant. She admitted she felt like a “competition winner” when she was on stage.

The next series of The Great British Bake Off is expected in summer, later this year. Along with co-host Fielding, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will also return to their roles.