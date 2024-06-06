For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was caught on a doorbell camera appearing to use lavender plants to conceal her identity as an Amazon parcel was stolen from a bed-bound pensioner’s doorstep.

A small parcel was left hidden behind a bin by a delivery driver in the front doorway of a terraced home in Walthamstow at 5pm on Saturday.

The doorbell footage shows a woman in a pink tracksuit walk over, carrying a tray of lavender plants that conceal her face from view.

The woman approaches with her face hidden behind plants ( Supplied )

She picks up the small brown parcel and quickly makes a getaway, turning around with the saplings and vanishing from view.

The victim, who was in hospital at the time of the parcel theft, told The Independent: “I have literally just got out today. I couldn’t do anything to stop her.

“It wasn’t valuable, it was just a sample of speciality tea bags. But I was looking forward to getting out of hospital and trying them. I was really annoyed but I’m just glad it wasn’t anything expensive.

“I would tell her to grow a conscience. People who do things like that they don’t think of the people they are doing it against. She didn’t know what was in there - it was a lucky dip for her. She has to change her ways.”

The Met confirmed it has been contacted about the theft and was investigating.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: “On Saturday, 1 June, police received an allegation of theft after a parcel was reportedly stolen from outside a residential property in Walthamstow, E17. Enquiries are ongoing.”