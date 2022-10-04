Jump to content

Five American bulldogs destroyed and man arrested after woman mauled to death

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog that was dangerously out of control

Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 04 October 2022 09:22
(Merseyside Police)

Five American bulldogs have been destroyed and a man has been arrested after a woman was mauled to death by a dog.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog that was dangerously out of control.

The arrest comes after a woman, 60, was attacked by a dog at a home in St Brigids Crescent, in Kirkdale, Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said that five American bulldogs were found inside the house and have since been humanely destroyed.

Officers were called to the scene of the dog attack at 4:25pm on Monday.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000731247.

