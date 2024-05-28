Man arrested on suspicion of murder over woman’s death on Bournemouth beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed in a double stabbing on a beach in Bournemouth.

Two women from Poole were stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday, in an incident which saw large areas of the seafront cordoned off to shocked residents for much of the bank holiday weekend.

A 34-year-old woman – named locally as Amie Gray – died at the scene, while a 38-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Amie Gray was described as ‘a beautiful person inside and out’ ( Facebook )

Heartfelt tributes to Amie described her as a “wonderful human being” who “didn’t have any enemies”, as friends told The Independent they were in shock over her death.

In an update on Tuesday night, Dorset Police said they had arrested a man from south London.

The force said: “Following extensive enquiries, a 20-year-old man from the Croydon area of London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.”

Intelligence and firearms officers worked with the Metropolitan Police to arrest the man in London, the force said.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire arrested at an early stage of the investigation was later released without charge and had been “eliminated from inquiries” following investigations over the weekend, Dorset Police said on Monday.

Amie Gray and a 38-year-old woman were stabbed on Durley Chine Beach on Friday night, near Bournemouth Pier ( Getty Images )

The same day, Dorset Police released CCTV images of a hooded suspect and continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

In their latest statement, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: “The investigation has progressed at speed over recent days, which has now led to an arrest being made in London.”

He added: “We are continuing to update the loved ones of the woman who tragically died, as well as the victim in hospital, with all the latest developments and our thoughts remain with them.

“I would like to thank everyone so far who has provided information and reiterate my appeal for any witnesses who have not already come forward to please contact Dorset Police.

“The enhanced visible policing presence in the area will remain in place and we would continue to strongly encourage anyone with concerns to please not hesitate to speak to any officer who will be able to listen and provide appropriate advice.”