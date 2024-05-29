For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a woman killed in a double stabbing on Bournemouth beach have spoken of their devastation at losing an “amazing, funny and energetic soul”.

Amie Gray was found dying from fatal knife wounds at Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth at 11.42pm on Friday 24 May.

The 34-year-old personal trainer who was also head coach for the Dorset Futsal Club Ladies, from nearby Poole, died at the scene.

Another woman, 38, sustained serious injuries and is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Amie Gray, left, was found knifed on the beach ( Dorset Police )

Dorset Police said a 20-year-old man from the Croydon area of London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

Amie’s mother Sharon Macklin said in a statement through Dorset Police: “As a family we are devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls.

“When Amie entered a room it filled with laughter and her presence could not be ignored.

“She was beautiful inside and out and there are no words that can express how empty our lives will be without her.

“We will miss her so much and our hearts are forever broken.”

Amie’s wife Sian Gray said: “Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother.

“Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger than life character. I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always.

“Thank you for all of the love and support shown and for respecting our privacy. It is a difficult time for everyone.”

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal page between 7am and 10pm daily. If you are unable to submit information online or would like to report something outside of these hours, you may call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.