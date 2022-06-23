Three men charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’
Ahmed Bana, Nurul Amin and Dante Campbell will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court.
Three people are due to appear in court after former boxing world champion Amir Khan was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.
The Metropolitan Police said Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, have been charged over the incident in Leyton, east London, in April.
All three are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court later.
Scotland Yard said all three suspects, from north London, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
Bana and Campbell have also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm.
Campbell has also been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.
Former boxing champion Khan, 35, was with his wife Faryal on High Road in Leyton at around 9.15pm on April 18 when he was allegedly approached by some men who threatened him with a gun before stealing his £70,000 watch.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.