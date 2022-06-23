Three men have been charged after former boxing world champion Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint.

The 35-year-old was with his wife Faryal in Leyton, east London, in April when he was approached by two males who threatened him with a gun before stealing his £70,000 watch.

Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24 and Dante Campbell, 20, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Bana and Campbell have also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm while Campbell has been charged with possession of ammunition for a firearm without certificate.

Mr Khan said he was in “disbelief” at the attack which occurred while his wife was only a few steps behind him. He added that he was was saddened and heartbroken by the level of crime in the capital.

The watch was taken from Amir Khan at gunpoint (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Following the incident, Mr Khan criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for what he described as a high level of crime in the capital. He said: “London is not a place I want to live in anymore. Our plan to move there is not happening.

“I’m not sure if I even want to return to London for the foreseeable future because of increasing crime, terrible traffic and it’s not safe. This is no place for me and my family,” the 35-year-old added.

“Mayor Khan needs to pull his finger out and tackle the increasing levels of gun and knife crime. He's making the city unliveable. You can't drive anywhere, traffic is horrendous and there's no quality of life,” he added.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom were accosted on a busy London street (PA)

Sadiq Khan said he understood the anger Amir Khan felt towards him after the attack, but said violent crime in the city had been decreasing. “I understand he was petrified, he was scared, it’s really important to understand and have empathy with the victims of crime,” the mayor said.

All three men are due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 23 June.