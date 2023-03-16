For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Video shows the moment robbers steal former boxer Amir Khan’s £70,000 diamond-encrusted watch on a busy east London street.

Thieves targetted Khan, 36, and his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 31, as they left a restaurant in Leyton, on 18 April last year.

Ahmed Bana, 25, on Thursday admitted his part in the plot, midway through a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He was the driver of a silver Mercedes, which dropped gunman Dante Campbell and another unknown robber at the scene before serving as the getaway car, prosecutors said.

Two other men – 24-year-old Ismail Mohamed and 25-year-old Nurul Amin – remain on trial and deny they were involved in the robbery.

The court has heard how Khan, an Olympic silver medalist, was forced to hand over his bespoke rose gold diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch, worth between £60,000 to £70,000, by Campbell, 20, from Hornsey, in north London, who the jury was told has pleaded guilty.

Khan, who was a unified world champion at light welterweight, said he looked into the handgun’s barrel when the armed robber pointed the weapon in his face and told him: "Take off the watch."

Gunman confronts Khan (Press Association)

The robbery, which took place near the Sahara Grill restaurant and lasted just seconds, was captured on CCTV played to the jury, showing Khan smiling as he leaves the restaurant with his wife.

It shows the couple, who star in BBC 3 reality television show Meet The Khans, crossing the road towards a waiting car, driven by the sportsman’s friend, Omar Khalid, while two robbers get out of a Mercedes coupe parked in front.

As Khan goes to open the passenger-side door, a hooded man jogs towards him, raising his right arm to point a gun at the Bolton-born boxer, who then hands over his watch.

The watch was taken from Amir Khan at gunpoint (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The robbers run back to the Mercedes, which is driven off, as members of the public rush towards Khan.

Khan, who retired last year with a professional record of 34 wins from 40 fights, earlier told jurors his wife was left "screaming and crying" following the robbery.

"(I was) really scared. I have got three kids, my wife was next to me as well. (I was) really, really scared," he told the jury.

"I’m a sportsman, I’m a fighter. I have always been put in the toughest situations when I go into the ring and fight someone, but this was totally different, very, very scary."

Screen grab taken from CCTV footage of the moment former world boxing champion Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint (Met Police/PA) (PA Media)

‘This was totally different, very, very scary’ (PA)

Amir Khan and Faryal, his wife, were in Leyton when the alleged incident happened (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Mohamed, from Edmonton, and Amin, from Harringay, both in north London, deny conspiracy to rob.

Bana admitted conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an imitation firearm after being re-arraigned on the charges on Thursday.

The jury was asked to return guilty verdicts to both charges after hearing his pleas.

Judge Louise Kamill said: "Members of the jury, you are in charge of a man’s guilt or otherwise.

"You being in charge means you must return the verdict and therefore I’m going to ask our clerk please to put the counts to you and I’m going to choose one of your number just to respond to the clerk’s questions.

“The defendant has admitted his guilt in your presence. The trial continues against the other two defendants."

Amin and Mohamed, along with another man who is not on trial, are alleged to have acted as "spotters" dining in the restaurant to keep track of Khan’s movements and relay them by phone to Bana.

The trial continues.