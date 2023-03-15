Moment champion boxer Amir Khan robbed of £70k watch at gunpoint

Newly released CCTV footage shows the moment Amir Khan was robbed of up to £70,000 by a gunman.

The former world boxing champion was forced to hand over his bespoke, rose gold, diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch.

The watch, which was gifted to him following a boxing match, was valued to have been worth between £60,000 and £70,000.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard Dante Campbell, 20, pleaded guilty to the associated charges.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.