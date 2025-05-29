For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate will return to Britain to defend themselves against charges including rape and trafficking, lawyers for the brothers say.

Andrew Tate, 38, faces 10 charges relating to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, prosecutors said.

Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges relating to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.

Romanian courts have issued an order to extradite the two to the UK once their court case is concluded there, British prosecutors said. The pair moved to Romania in 2016.

open image in gallery The brothers moved to Romania in 2016 ( AP )

Lawyers claimed the brothers are at a disadvantage because British prosecutors have not shared any information with them about the charges.

“These are historic allegations and our clients are not even being told who the supposed victims are,” the Holborn Adams law firm said in a statement. “This ... demonstrates a different approach on the basis of the profile of our clients.”

British prosecutors authorised charges in January last year against the brothers, who are dual US and British citizens, but the Crown Prosecution Service has only just announced the charges.

Bedfordshire Police issued an international arrest warrant. The Tates “unequivocally deny” the allegations, which date from 2012 to 2015.

The Holborn Adams law firm added that the Tates would return to the UK when their cases in Romania concluded, and that they would be aggressively defended.

The former kickboxers have millions of followers on social media. Andrew Tate has drawn a larger following with self-confessed misogyny.