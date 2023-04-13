Three women to sue Andrew Tate over alleged sexual and physical assaults

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A UK law firm is planning to launch civil legal action against misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate on behalf of three alleged victims.

The women accuse Mr Tate of perpetrating violent sexual and physical assaults against them, claiming they endured injuries and psychiatric damage.

The women, who are being represented by law firm McCue Jury & Partners, also accuse him of subjecting them to coercive and controlling behaviour.

The claimants, who are aged in their late twenties and early thirties, claim the offences occurred between 2013 and 2016 while the social media influencer was based in Britain.

Mr Tate’s spokesman said he “vehemently” denies the allegations, which he said he was unaware of until the pending legal action was announced.

Mr Tate, a former kickboxing world champion turned “success coach” who once referred to married women as “property” that their husbands own, has been imprisoned in Romania since late December alongside his brother Tristan Tate and two other suspects.

They are accused of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Mr Tate was released from jail in Romania with his younger brother at the beginning of April after they won an appeal to be held under house arrest. All four deny the allegations and none have been charged.

One of Mr Tate’s alleged UK victims said: “To have seen Andrew Tate’s rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him.

“We intend to prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling and that his public statements about women are nothing more than fantasy. We are determined to get justice and are ready to fight for it. We hope that, in taking a stand now, others will feel empowered to do so themselves.”

McCue Jury & Partners claims the extent of Mr Tate’s alleged misconduct in the UK could be far-reaching and urged potential victims to come forward.

“The primary aim of the case is to seek justice, accountability, and compensation for Tate’s victims,” McCue Jury & Partners, who are seeking to raise money for the proceedings via crowdfunding, states.

“Additionally, it aims to encourage a UK criminal investigation into Tate’s crimes in the hope of his prosecution and conviction in the UK, in addition to the charges he is facing in Romania.”

Jayne Butler, chief executive of the charity Rape Crisis England and Wales, said: “We are deeply concerned by the dangerous ideology of misogynistic rape culture that Mr Tate spreads, and the serious allegations against him.

“We fully support the rights of women and girls to seek recourse through the civil courts, and we commend these survivors for speaking out. Anyone impacted by this case can contact our 27/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line so that they can access free and confidential emotional support.”

Responding to the latest allegations in a statement, Mr Tate’s spokesman said: “Andrew and his brother have recently been released from jail and they have not been formally charged with any crime. More so, previous attempts to accuse Andrew of similar fabricated crimes have been dismissed by criminal courts in the UK.

“Andrew Tate and his team are determined to clear his name and restore his reputation and will take immediate and decisive legal actions against defamation, slander and perverting the course of justice.”