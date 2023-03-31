Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Park has mocked Andrew Tate in their latest episode.

The former kickboxing world champion, who has amassed millions of followers for his misogynistic online content, is currently under arrest in Romania facing allegations of human trafficking and being part of an organised crime gang.

Earlier this month, a Romanian court rejected a bail request for Tate. The former Big Brother contestant was detained in late December in Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, with none of the four yet to be formally charged in the case. All four deny the allegations.

In the South Park episode “Spring Break”, which aired on Comedy Central in the US on Wednesday (29 March), Randy sees his son Stan playing table-top game Warhammer on his spring break and complains that young people don’t know how to have fun anymore.

Randy puts this down to liberalism and the popularisation of the idea of toxic masculinity, so hosts a party with female strippers. However, he doesn’t realise that their “toxic masculinity coach” manager is a wanted sex trafficker called Alonzo Fineski, heavily based on Tate.

Alonzo has a shaved head, clean-cut beard and wears faded sunglasses and smokes a cigar, as Tate often does.

But when Alonzo pulls out a gun, Randy tells him. “I think I need to explain something to you. Look, I’m just trying to combat the messages that the liberal left is putting out to young men about their male instincts being toxic.”

“The f*** are you talking?” Alonzo says, with Randy continuing: “You know, I’m trying to show my son and his nerdy little friend what a real party is because society wants them to be ashamed of their masculine natures.”

Alonzo and Randy in ‘South Park' (HBO Max/Warner Media)

Alonzo tells him he’ll “call some friends”, but their party ends up being raided by police, who call out: “That’s Alonzo Fineski, the Romanian sex trafficker.”

“F*** you big man,” Alonzo calls out, before shooting at the police and making a run for it.

In February, South Park skewered more real-life figures in their episode “The World-Wide Privacy Tour”.

The episode centred on a prince and his wife – based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who decided to move to the fictional South Park, Colorado town. The prince is seen promoting his book, titled Waaaagh, as they embarked on a “we want privacy” tour.

Reports initially suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to sue over the series. However, these were shut down by the couple’s spokesperson, who called the rumours “baseless” and “boring”.