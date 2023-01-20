Andrew Tate news - live: Influencer and brother Tristan have detention extended by Romanian court
Both men deny allegations of human trafficking and rape
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have had their detentions in Romania extended for a second time.
The siblings are to be held in custody until 27 February following a court ruling on Friday.
The 36 year-old influencer was initially detained on 29 December in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. His brother and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.
Detectives investigating Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest, including luxury vehicles, watches and cash acquired in a raid on his compound. On Saturday, a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were seen being removed from Mr Tate’s property.
Prosecutors earlier said they had seized more than 10 homes and properties belonging to the suspects.
A British-US citizen, Tate has 4.7 million followers on Twitter. The former kickboxer and social media influencer, has gained notoriety over the years for peddling misogynistic views.
Both men deny the allegations against them.
Romanian teens reveal that Andrew Tate approached them on social media
Two Romanian teenagers have stated that Andrew Tate used social media to approach them before his arrest, the BBC reports.
16-year-old Daria Gusa was still at school when she received an Instagram DM from Andrew Tate, almost 20 years her senior.
“It just read ‘Romanian girl’ and he put some flirty emoji,” Daria told the BBC, showing screenshots. “I was confused because I [only] had 200 followers, and it was a private account.”
Gusa isn’t alone: another teenager recounted similar experiences to the BBC of being approached by Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan online.
She never replied to the message, but some of her friends did.
“It was obvious we were high-school girls,” Daria furthered. ”We had our high school in our bio and everything. I think he was just trying to find girls who were as innocent or naïve as possible, in my opinion.”
Andrew Tate in prison for another month as Romanian police extend detention
A Romanian court has extended the police custody of influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan until 27 February.
The pair are being held on suspicion of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape, which they deny.
Detectives investigating the claims against Mr Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest.
Tate is a role model, ‘like a hero’ - fan
Andrew Tate is a role model who fits the mould of a “hero”, one of his fans has said.
Enys Kelmeni, a 19-year-old boxer from east London, said Mr Tate has had a big impact on his life because of his masculinity.
“Kids have always looked up to a masculine role model, like a hero, and Tate fits that category, “ he told The Times.
“Of all the celebrities, Tate has had the most influence on our lives because he’s the most masculine.”
He added: “I am a big fan. I admire his intelligence; I admire his confidence.”
Generation Tate: How can we stop losing vulnerable men to the ‘manosphere’?
Try to ignore it all we like, but young men across the world are being seduced by the misogynist, conspiratorial teachings of influencers, writes Matthew Neale. Is early compassion the way to stop it?
Read Matthew's full piece here:
People like Andrew Tate put men at risk – how do we stop them?
Try to ignore it all we like, but young men across the world are being seduced by the misogynist, conspiratorial teachings of influencers, writes Matthew Neale. Is early compassion the way to stop it?
Who is Andrew Tate? All you need to know about the influencer arrested in Romania
For those joining us on the blog who are still unaware of who exactly Andrew Tate is, my colleagues on The Independent's lifestyle desk have put together this explainer:
Who is Andrew Tate? All you need to know about the influencer arrested in Romania
Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities over human trafficking and rape charges on 29 December
ICYMI: Romanian authorities seize more luxury cars from Andrew Tate’s compound
Romanian authorities have seized luxury cars from the compound of influencer Andrew Tate, who remains in custody on rape and trafficking charges.
Anti-organised-crime prosecutors detained Mr Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on 29 December on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. They have denied any wrongdoing.
My colleague Joe Middleton reports:
Here’s how to beat toxic men like Andrew Tate
Without urgent intervention we may end up with a lost generation of young men, writes Sufyan Ahmed.
Read Sufyan's full piece here:
Here’s how to beat toxic men like Andrew Tate
Without urgent intervention we may end up with a lost generation of young men
Andrew Tate fans in Greece protest against arrest
Andrew Tate fans reportedly took to the streets in Athens over the weekend despite the influencer being arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and rape.
The Greek City Times reported that a large group of young men - most of whom look like teenagers - walked through the streets of the capital calling for the online influencer to be released.
Earlier this week a teacher told The Independent that his school was having to hold special assemblies to counteract Mr Tate’s “misogynistic” views.
Mr Tate and his brother Tristian, who was also arrested, deny any wrongdoing.
Tate’s compound in Bucharest is ‘extremely luxurious’ and built into ‘flats'
Andrew Tate’s home in Bucharest is “extremely luxurious” and built into “flats”, a man who lives nearby has said.
Beldica Trandafir lives in a housing block beside the main gate to Mr Tate’s villa and was asked to carry out some work there.
"The guy in charge of the construction asked me to work on the electrics, but when they explained what they wanted, I told them it was way beyond what I knew how to do," Mr Trandafir explained to the BBC.
He said the house has "all the amenities you can think of".
"It’s extremely luxurious," he added. "It’s divided into flats, [and] they could afford to build a swimming pool - things that people like us couldn’t even dare to dream of."
