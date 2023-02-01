✕ Close Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thunberg's comments about him

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are due to appear in court today as their lawyers argue they should be released.

The 36 year-old influencer was initially detained on 29 December in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

His brother and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.

Earlier this month, the court extended their custody until 27 February. charTate’s defence team will today argue that there is not enough evidence to hold them.

A British-US citizen, Tate has 4.7 million followers on Twitter. The former kickboxer and social media influencer, has gained notoriety over the years for peddling misogynistic views.

Detectives investigating Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest, including luxury vehicles, watches and cash acquired in a raid on his compound. On Saturday, a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were seen being removed from Mr Tate’s property.

Prosecutors earlier said they had seized more than 10 homes and properties belonging to the suspects.

Both men deny the allegations against them.