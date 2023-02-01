Andrew Tate news – latest: Influencer and brother to appear in Romanian court today
Both men deny allegations of human trafficking and rape
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are due to appear in court today as their lawyers argue they should be released.
The 36 year-old influencer was initially detained on 29 December in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.
His brother and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.
Earlier this month, the court extended their custody until 27 February. charTate’s defence team will today argue that there is not enough evidence to hold them.
A British-US citizen, Tate has 4.7 million followers on Twitter. The former kickboxer and social media influencer, has gained notoriety over the years for peddling misogynistic views.
Detectives investigating Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest, including luxury vehicles, watches and cash acquired in a raid on his compound. On Saturday, a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were seen being removed from Mr Tate’s property.
Prosecutors earlier said they had seized more than 10 homes and properties belonging to the suspects.
Both men deny the allegations against them.
Andrew Tate and brother to appear in Romanian court today
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are due to appear in court later today in Romania.
Their lawyers are set to argue that the brothers should be released due to a lack of evidence.
It comes after a court ruling earlier this month extended the brothers’ detention until 27 February.
Julia Hartley-Brewer, Andrew Tate, Jeremy Clarkson: In 2023, let’s end the curse of the ‘anti-woke’ bigots
2022 was the year of “anti-woke.” This was the year that saw Elon Musk spend $44Bn on Twitter to defeat “the woke mind virus”, the year of Florida’s “Stop Woke Act”, of the American right siding with Putin over Ukraine because of his “anti-woke” credentials (read, overt homophobia). Woke is in the daily lexicon of both MPs and the press.
Famous bow-tie wearer Tim Stanley accused the literal Conservative Party of going woke in the Telegraph. Education is woke, bikes are woke, the Church of England is woke, seeing a black Santa is woke. It’s hard to find things that someone hasn’t called “woke” this year.
Hartley-Brewer was simply going with the trend – and with her job description – when she sided with Tate against climate activist Greta Thunberg, writes Phil McDuff:
Opinion: In 2023, we need to end the curse of the ‘anti-woke’ bigots
Hartley-Brewer was simply going with the trend – and with her job description – when she sided with Tate against climate activist Greta Thunberg
‘The Matrix got me’: How Andrew Tate, Logan Paul and other toxic men found a new way to avoid blame
Extremely Online men and their toxic fellow travellers have discovered a novel way of avoiding the consequences of their own actions, turning to one of the biggest sci-fi movies of the 1990s for inspiration.
Logan Paul this week joined the inauspicious company of Andrew Tate and Elon Musk in blaming “The Matrix” for his own personal misfortunes.
Paul, a professional wrestler, podcaster, sports drink entrepreneur and one of the most popular YouTubers in the US, tweeted: “the matrix is real. pray you never become its target”.
It is not clear what prompted Paul’s tweet, but the 27-year-old has been on the back foot for weeks as he faces criticism over accusations of scamming investors and abandoning his pet pig.
Paul, it should be noted, has spoken out forcefully against Tate’s misogyny, which makes his decision to join the ranks of the red-pilled so confusing.
Read more:
How Andrew Tate, Logan Paul and other toxic men found a new way to avoid blame
Andrew Tate popularised using The Matrix as a byword for consequences
Who is Tristan Tate? All we know about Andrew Tate’s brother arrested in human trafficking raid
When influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania during a police raid, he was detained alongside three other people - one of them, his brother.
Tristan Tate, who is also a former kickboxer turned social media influencer, was detained in December as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape by Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Didcot.
While the headlines around the arrest focused on the more famous Andrew Tate, his brother is less well known.
Thomas Kingsley looks at everything we do know about him as the investigation into his alleged offences continues.
Read more:
All we know about Tristan Tate after arrest with brother Andrew in trafficking raid
The younger Tate brother was arrested on rape and human trafficking offences during a police raid in Romania
16-year-old daughter of Romanian politician reveals that Andrew Tate targeted her on social media
Two Romanian teenagers have stated that Andrew Tate used social media to approach them before his arrest, the BBC reports.
16-year-old Daria Gusa was still at school when she received an Instagram DM from Andrew Tate, almost 20 years her senior.
“It just read ‘Romanian girl’ and he put some flirty emoji,” Daria told the BBC, showing screenshots. “I was confused because I [only] had 200 followers, and it was a private account.”
She never replied to the message, but some of her friends did.
“It was obvious we were high-school girls,” Daria furthered. ”We had our high school in our bio and everything. I think he was just trying to find girls who were as innocent or naïve as possible, in my opinion.”
Daria is now at university in the UK. As the daughter of a politician, she feels confident in speaking out about her experiences but notes that many young men have accused her of lying.
She states that many of these young men idolise Andrew Tate, something she sees as a “big problem.”
Daria isn’t alone: another teenager recounted similar experiences to the BBC of being approached by Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan online, recounting receiving the same opening message as Daria.
The girl was invited to Tristan Tate’s car, and later to a party. She declined both invitations.
Andrew Tate still selling £4,000 Cameo videos to fans despite being locked up in Romanian jail
Influencer Andrew Tate is still making money from online shout-outs to fans on the website Cameo despite being detained in a Romanian jail.
The site allows fans to purchase personalised videos from celebrities, with notable members including Tiger King star Carole Baskin, musician Alice Cooper and Baywatch star David Hasselhoff.
Charging £4000 per video, Tate is still listed on the celeb-messaging site. His profile claims that he is available for film clips that would be the perfect present for “birthdays, graduations and even the holiday season”.
Fans who pay up to £4100 can access a personal “pep-talk” from Mr Tate, with the high prices rendering him the second most expensive celebrity on the site. Floyd Mayweather, who occupies the top spot, charges £12,267 per video.
Read more:
Andrew Tate still selling £4,000 Cameo videos despite detention in Romanian jail
Tate is still listed on the celeb-messaging site despite being held over allegations of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape
This is what Andrew Tate means for Muslim women like me
Is it him? That shiny bald head, manicured beard, and gradient “I’m a celebrity” sunglasses are unmistakeable. A four-minute clip of Andrew Tate, a controversial figure who is known for making vulgar and inflammatory statements about women, has infiltrated the intimate boundaries of my smartphone through a forwarded WhatsApp video. Prior to this, I’ve actively avoided researching or discussing Tate, despite his notoriety on social media – I’d hate to give any more airtime to the self-proclaimed misogynist who is already one of the most frequently googled people on the internet.
But this time I give in, and a quick search leads me to the original video, posted on YouTube a year ago by a “male self-improvement” podcast that hosts “Womanizer Wednesdays”. In the three-hour interview, Tate spews some twisted and simplistic statements about Islam in his apparent attempt to praise the religion.
I can only hope that his arrest will finally discredit him, and raise awareness about his dangerous, misogynistic ideology that’s completely at odds with Islam, writes Hafsa Lodi:
Opinion: This is what Andrew Tate means for Muslim women like me
I can only hope that his arrest will finally discredit him, and raise awareness about his dangerous, misogynistic ideology that’s completely at odds with Islam
I’m a teacher – this is what my 15-year-olds are saying about Andrew Tate
In our termly equalities meeting at the secondary school where I teach, we usually discuss the broad concerns we’re trying to tackle as a staff body. This week, it was different. Rather than talking about systemic issues and how they affect our students, such as racism, homophobia and ableism, we ended up talking about one man. That man was Andrew Tate.
After discussing the controversial influencer who appeared in court this week, we decided that – due to his continued reach on social media – it would be best to hold assemblies across all the school years to make sure they are being smart about the content they are consuming online.
As a school we have decided it would be best to hold ‘Andrew Tate assemblies’ across all year groups, writes Matt Adams:
Opinions: I’m a teacher – this is what my students are saying about Andrew Tate
As a school we have decided it would be best to hold ‘Andrew Tate assemblies’ across all year groups
