‘We want privacy!’ South Park takes aim at Harry and Meghan

South Park took aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an episode aired on Wednesday, 15 February.

The animated series depicted a red-headed prince and his wife as the Prince and Princess of Canada.

The female character is seen wearing a pink outfit matching one Meghan wore to Trooping the Colour in 2018.

On the fictional Good Morning Canada show, the couple walk in holding signs asking for privacy.

The prince is shown promoting his book, Waaagh, which has a cover similar to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.