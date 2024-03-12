Andrew Tate to be extradited to UK to face ‘sexual aggression’ allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andrew Tate will be extradited to the UK to face allegations of sexual aggression after his Romanian trial proceedings have concluded, a court has ruled.

Bedfordshire Police said the force has obtained a European arrest warrant and is working with authorities in Romania.

Controversial influencer Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 35, were detained on Tuesday after the UK authorities issued a warrant for charges dating back to 2012-2015.

Appearing at Bucharest Court of Appeal, a judge approved their extradition once their trial for seperate offences of rape and human trafficking are over. They have both been released from police custody following the hearing.

It comes after lawyers representing four women who accuse Tate of rape and sexual assault wrote to UK police to request his detention over fears he would flee Romania.

A statement from law firm McCue Jury & Partners, the lawyers acting on behalf of Tate’s British accusers, said: “Last week, we received information that Tate might have been planning to flee Romania, where he is due to stand trial for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

The law firm said the four British accusers were the subject of an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The Hertfordshire investigation was closed in 2019 with the Crown Prosecution Service deciding against pursuing charges.

It is understood the current arrest warrant, issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court, relates to other alleged offences being investigated by Bedfordshire Police.

In a short statement issued on Tuesday, the Tates’ representative said: “This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled.

“They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence.

“The Tate brothers assert that the timing and circumstances surrounding the reappearance of these allegations raise serious questions about the motives behind this legal action.

“The suggestion that Mr Tate’s rise to fame may have played a role in these developments adds another layer of distress and concern.”

