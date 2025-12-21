For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Keir Starmer is facing pressure to bring influencer Andrew Tate back to the UK to face rape charges.

Tate, a 39-year-old self-described misogynist, returned to the spotlight when he lost his comeback fight against American reality TV star Chase DeMoor in Dubai on Saturday.

He emerged from the boxing ring bruised after losing to DeMoor in the sixth round.

Tate and his brother Tristan are facing a series of 21 charges in the UK, including rape, assault, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution.

Bedfordshire Police has obtained a European arrest warrant for the men, but agreed to let separate court proceedings in Romania for rape and human trafficking be completed first.

Tate is also facing civil action in Britain from four women who have accused him of assault and rape.

The Tate brothers had been under house arrest in Romania until February, and they have travelled overseas – including to the USA – since the ban was lifted.

The prime minister is now being urged to use Tate’s journey to Dubai as the impetus to extradite him to the UK.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “The Tate brothers face extremely serious charges and it is long since time they were brought to face justice in the UK.

“The Prime Minister must call on the Dubai authorities to arrest them when they visit and extradite them so they the proper judicial process can take place.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel is leading calls ( PA )

Emily Darlington, a Labour MP who has been campaigning on behalf of the alleged victims of Tate, said: “It is an affront to justice that the Tate brothers are allowed to roam the world freely, while their alleged victims can’t even go on social media for fear of being harassed and having their locations exposed.

“Too often, we see in our society that it is the victims and survivors whose lives are limited while abusers evade justice.

Matt Jury, of McCue Jury and Partners, which is representing the four women who have brought the civil case against Tate, also urged Sir Keir to take action.

He said: “The UK government has a golden opportunity this weekend to have Andrew Tate apprehended in Dubai and finally brought to face trial in the UK, but we have seen time and again that Labour ministers, for all their tough talk on tackling sexual violence against women, are reluctant to do what is necessary to possibly secure justice for the women who allege they were raped and assaulted by Tate.”

He added: “If you want to teach boys about the dangers of misogyny, start by showing them that there are consequences”.