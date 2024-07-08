Support truly

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been branded “serial tax evaders” who have “not paid a penny” in tax or VAT on £21million in revenues from their online businesses and OnlyFans accounts, a court heard.

Devon and Cornwall Police are bringing a civil claim against the brothers and a third person referred to only as J over unpaid tax, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Sarah Clarke KC for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are serial tax and VAT evaders. They, in particular Andrew Tate, are brazen about it.”

It is claimed that they paid no tax in any country on £21 million revenue from businesses online earned between 2014 and 2022.

Ms Clarke quoted from a video posted online by Andrew Tate, in which he said: “When I lived in England I refused to pay tax.”

The court heard he said his approach was “ignore, ignore, ignore because in the end they go away”.

She told the hearing: “The evidence is that between 2014 and 2022 they have made approximately £21million in revenue from customers of their e-products or digital services – various products that are sold on websites conducted with their business and in addition OnlyFans entities as well.

“And out of that £21million in revenues they have not paid a penny in tax in any jurisdiction in the world, or VAT. And that includes either in a personal or corporate capacity.”

The court also heard that the brothers had “a huge number of bank accounts” in the UK, seven of which have been frozen.

Ms Clarke said that money “washed around UK bank accounts”, that were used “as a mechanism for moving revenues from their business activities through a wide number of accounts”.

“That’s what tax evasion looks like, that’s what money laundering looks like,” she told the court.

The hearing continues.

More follows on this breaking news story…