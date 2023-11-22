What would women do without great ‘feminist’ Andrew Tate?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Has anyone checked on Andrew Tate? I mean, really checked on him. After watching his latest interview with Piers Morgan, I’m growing increasingly suspicious that Tate may not be a real person but a fictional satirical character.

Tate may have thought he’d found an ally in Morgan after their last couple of tête-à-têtes, but this time it was different. When Tate declared that people have been jailed for 20 years for peaceful protest in the US, Morgan pushed him for the facts. Tate had none. Instead, when challenged, Tate’s speech became loud and frantic: all the better to give the impression of authoritative and informed eloquence in place of logic.

For someone who brags about telling the truth against power, Tate seems to have a noticeably strained relationship with fact. During the TalkTV interview, his estimations of his personal wealth, for example, range from £16-17 million – all currently confiscated by the Romanian authorities while Tate awaits trial for charges of trafficking – to “hundreds of millions”.

When questioned on the discrepancy of the figures, Tate grins as if to suggest that he’s cleverly squirreled away a fortune. If Tate does indeed have “hundreds of millions” then I can’t help but feel sad for all the lonely, disaffected schoolboys who’ve done themselves out of pocket money bu subscribing to Tate’s “Hustler University”. Tate mostly, it seems to me, takes his top off and lounges about on house arrest while bragging about his “infinite brain”, “monumental fame”, “massive power” and “most viral person on the planet”. But does he actually do, well, anything?

Apart from being a great feminist, I mean. No, really.

That’s right – famed misogynist Andrew Tate, who has been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women (allegations he denies), is a feminist. He said so. He told Morgan – a notable feminist himself, just ask Meghan Markle – that he’s really into “feminine empowerment”. (And yes, in case you were wondering, this is the same Tate who has appeared on video discussing feminism and said women should “shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee”.)

Some of his most viral videos see him expressing opinions such as “women can’t drive”, that men can cheat but women cannot and that 18-year-old women are “more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less d***”.

As well as making diatribes against Covid vaccines – he insists he is a “pureblood” by not taking the Covid vaccine – as well as big government, “matrix attacks”, the BBC and being “the number one enemy of the state”, Tate reckons that men should tell women what to do – and he’s good to his word on that score.

Morgan questions Tate on the time he commented on one of Amanda Holden’s social media posts, when he berated the TV personality for being pictured in a bikini at a “ripe age” (Holden was 52 at the time). Tate’s commitment to feminism seems to manifest as condescension: he told Morgan that he was “reminding” Holden that she’s an intelligent woman who doesn’t need to post “thirst traps”.

And according to Tate, 85 per cent of women on the planet agree with his views on gender. I’d love to see that survey, wouldn’t you?

Tate claims he shows us “emotional” women what feminism really is. What I think he really shows women is exactly why we need feminism in the first place.