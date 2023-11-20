Piers Morgan reads Andrew Tate’s offensive tweets back to him: ‘Pure misogyny’

Piers Morgan read Andrew Tate's offensive tweets back to him during an interview broadcast on Monday, 20 November.

The broadcaster described the tweets as the "purest definition of misogyny I have ever read" after he read out the controversial influencer's views on women and his treatment of his partner.

Tate, who is currently awaiting trial in Romania alongside his brother Tristan on allegations of forming a criminal gang to exploit women which they both deny, claimed he was “coerced” into the TalkTV interview.