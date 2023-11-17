Andrew Tate arrives in court for preliminary hearing over human trafficking case

Andrew Tate arrives in court in Romania for a preliminary hearing over evidence obtained against him in his human trafficking and rape case.

The former kickboxer and misogynistic social media influencer was also charged with forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Whilst his brother Tristan had previously been arrested alongside two women in the same case in Bucharest last December.

Him and his brother were charged on Tuesday 20 June and placed under house arrest while awaiting trial.

The brothers have vehemetly denied all allegations so far.