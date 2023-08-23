Man dies after being sprayed with ammonia when answering his front door

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a man sprayed with ammonia on his doorstep died.

Andy Foster, 26, suffered the fatal attack when he opened the front door at a house in Gateshead, at around 11pm on Sunday. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation.

Officers believe those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public. Police are attempting to trace any other offenders involved.

Mr Foster’s family and friends have paid tribute.

“Still can’t believe your gone Andy Foster, you were always there whenever anybody needed you, always knew how to make people laugh, you will be such a big miss!” one wrote on social media. “Rest in peace.”

Another said: “Absolutely gutted what is wrong with this world! Rip cuz” and a third added “Lost for words at the minute. You’ve been a friend since as far back as I can remember. R.I.P Andy Foster love you mate.”

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, described the incident as “tragic”.

“First and foremost, our thoughts go out to Andy’s family and loved ones after he has sadly passed away,” he said.

“This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support them in any way that we can during this exceptionally difficult time.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how Andy has ultimately lost his life.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“At this time, I am now appealing to the public for their help – and would urge any further witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“Your support could prove vital as we look to find answers for Andy’s family.”