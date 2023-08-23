Man seriously injured after being ‘attacked repeatedly with brick at train station’
A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries
A man has been left with serious injuries after being attacked repeatedly with a brick at a Metro station in Tyneside.
Police were called to reports of a man being attacked with a brick by a group of men at Wallsend Metro Station on Monday.
The 33-year-old man was found with serious facial injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
Officers are still searching for the suspects who fled the scene, Northumbria Police said. No arrests have been made.
The force added: “Officers have already spoken with a number of witnesses, but are now appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.
“The area in and around Wallsend Metro Station was particularly busy at the time of the assault as it is one of the main transport hubs in North Tyneside, and officers believe there are more witnesses to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 104926L/23.