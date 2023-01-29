Tributes to girl, 15, who died after stabbing as boy charged with murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died in a stabbing on Friday evening.

Holly Newton was rushed to hospital after being attacked in Hexham, Northumberland, on Friday, but died from her injuries later that evening.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital where he remains in a “stable” condition after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say another 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle tomorrow [MON].

Police said Holly‘s family, from Haltwhistle in Northumberland, have been left “devastated” by the tragedy.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said: “Holly still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words.

“Their grief simply cannot be put into words, and our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can.

“The investigation is ongoing, and I’d like to show my appreciation to the people of Hexham - and beyond - who have greatly assisted with our enquiries and shown their support.

“While our enquiries continue, we do believe all those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers will remain in the area over the coming days, and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak directly with them.

“With a teenage boy now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation - both out in the community and on social media - that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

“I would also remind people that the person who has been charged is under the age of 18, is legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified.”