Derelict mansion on London’s ‘Billionaires’ Row’ destroyed in huge blaze

A derelict mansion has been destroyed in a huge blaze on one of the UK's most expensive streets, known as 'Billionaires' Row'.

Dozens of firefighters rushed to the multi-million-pound property just before 1am on Friday after reports of a house fire on The Bishops Avenue in Barnet.

The fire raged through the house for almost three hours, before being brought under control by 3.30am.

The roof of the three-storey mansion was completely destroyed in the blaze. Part of the ground floor and first floor were also damaged.

The fire caused heavy smoke which was so thick it could be seen and smelt in central London.

Residents in the nearby area were warned to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The roof of the three-storey mansion was completely destroyed in the blaze (London Fire Brigade via Twitter)

The Bishops Avenue runs from the north side of Hampstead Heath to East Finchley and is one of the world’s richest streets.

Properties in the area are priced up to £65m, and attract wealthy owners such as the Sultan of Brunei.

A 2014 Guardian investigation revealed 16 of the properties on the street were derelict and have not been lived in for several decades.

One resident said only three of the houses are occupied on a full-time basis.