Woman, 50, dies in Manchester house fire after being pulled from window

A woman has died in a house fire after firefighters tried to pull her to safety through an upstairs window.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 12.10pm in Edale Avenue in Moston, Manchester, on Thursday after reports of a fire at a property.

A 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters attempted to rescue her from the upstairs bedroom, police said.

Three fire engines attended the scene as they attempted to put out the fire, which is believed to have started in the upstairs bedroom.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, one neighbour described the incident as a “real shock.”

“I only saw her this morning. We’ve known her for years. It’s tragic,” they said.

Another local who works at a nearby shop said she watch the house go up in flames on her CCTV.

“It was traumatic,” she said.

“I saw her here often. I could see the fire in the back of the house through the cameras. It is a shock.”

Police confirmed the woman’s next of kin has been informed.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 12.10pm today (Thursday 20 July 2023), police were called to reports of a fire at an address on Edale Avenue, Moston

“Emergency services attended and sadly a 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her next-of-kin has been informed and enquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 12pm on Thursday the 20 July 2023, firefighters were called out to a house fire in a mid-terraced property on Edale Avenue, Manchester.

“Three fire engines from Manchester Central, Gorton and Hollins attended the scene where a fire had started in the upstairs of the property. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire and rescued a casualty from the upstairs bedroom, but they sadly passed at the scene.

Our thoughts are with their family and friends.”