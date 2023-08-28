For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who died after being sprayed with a substance.

Andy Foster, 26, was injured in the evening of Sunday, 20 August and later died in hospital after a suspected ammonia attack when he opened the door at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton.

Northumbria Police said two men, both 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kenneth Fawcett, of North Shields, and John Wandless, of no fixed abode, were later charged with Foster’s murder and both men are due to appear before magistrates at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

Police said two women and a man, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and another man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

According to police, Mr Fawcett and Mr Wandless knocked on Foster’s front door and then sprayed him with a substance before fleeing from the scene.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Andy’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and cooperation throughout the past week.

“Whilst these charges are a big step forward, it’s important to remember this investigation is far from over and we are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help us in our enquiries.

“Please get in touch if you know anything which could assist our investigation – your information may prove vital.

“I would also ask that the public please refrain from any speculation or commentary, either in the community or online, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Foster was remembered as “such a kind and funny boy who was so loved by his family and many friends” by his loved ones in a statement released through the police on Friday.

The tribute added: “He was our only son, as well as a loving and supportive partner, grandson and cousin, and was particularly close with his grandad who was very special to him.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken beyond words that we have sadly lost our boy.

“Andy still had his whole life left ahead of him – and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here with us.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone in the community for their continued support and kind words over the past week.

“We now respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy we need to grieve, as we attempt to process what has happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to get in contact with Northumbria Police quoting reference number NP-20230820-1369.

They can also share information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.