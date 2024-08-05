Anita Rose: Two new areas searched in Suffolk dog walker murder investigation

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police investigating the suspected murder of a dog walker have cordoned off two new areas of interest.

Anita Rose, 57, was discovered injured and unconscious on a track near a water treatment works and a railway line off Rectory Lane, in Brantham, on the morning of 24 July.

The mum-of-six from Suffolk took her springer spaniel for an early morning walk at around 5am, before her body was found an hour later.

Emergency services took her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries where she died four days later.

Detectives are investigating after Ms Rose was found unconscious near a train line in Brantham ( PA )

A Home Office post-mortem examination failed to establish the cause of Ms Rose’s death, after which officers said they were continuing to investigate the case as a murder.

Suffolk Police has since broadened its investigation, looking at two other parts of the Newell Lane area.

The locations were cordoned off on Sunday and detectives have remained at the scene as they continue their inquiries.

Police are also urging anyone with information about a missing pink zip-up waterproof jacket Ms Rose was wearing at the time of her disappearance to come forward.

Ms Rose had left her house around 5am to take her springer spaniel dog, named Bruce, for a walk ( PA Media )

A man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of murder last Wednesday and was bailed on Saturday until 24 October.

A 45-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later re-arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 37-year-old woman who was held on suspicion of handling stolen goods, have also been released on police bail until 25 October.

Detective superintendent Mike Brown said: “Officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Anita’s death.

“We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand what led up to this event. Our thoughts, as always, remain with Anita’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Last known movements of Anita Rose ( Suffolk Constabulary )

He added officers will be distributing leaflets which contain details of the investigation and a QR code to the force’s major investigations portal.

“As ever, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras,” he said.

“If you have any information, please do come forward.”

Anyone with any information or knowledge about what happened is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting 37/41580/24.