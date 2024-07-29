Partner pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ mother-of-six killed after dog walk attack

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The partner of a dogwalker who died after being seriously injured in an attack last week says he has been left “heartbroken” by her death.

Anita Rose was found unconconcious on an isolated track near Rectory Lane, Brantham, on Wednesday morning, Suffolk Constabulary said.

She had left her house at around 5am to take her springer spaniel named Bruce for a walk.

Officers said on Sunday evening Ms Rose, 57, who was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, had since died as a result of her injuries.

A 45-year-old man from the Ipswich area was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder while Ms Rose was in intensive care. He has since been rearrested on suspicion of murder. A 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident.

Anita Rose had been walking her dog on the morning of the incident ( Suffolk Constabulary/PA )

The pair have since been released on police bail with conditions to return on 25 October.

Ms Rose’s partner, Richard Jones, said he was heartbroken by her death.

Sharing a local news appeal for information on Facebook, he wrote: “This was my beautiful Anita. Absolutely heartbroken love you always and forever in my heart.”

Her son Ash also urged to contact police with any information.

He said in a social media post: “Our family appreciates the kind words but please please share and speak to friends or family who may know something no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be and please urge them to contact the police.”

It came as locals from Brantham spoke of their fears of using the country paths near the sewage works and railway line where Ms Rose was found.

Bradley James, 28, a tractor driver, told MailOnline: “Dog walkers always use these paths.

“It’s quite tragic, really - you don’t get anything like that happening in this village.

“A lot of people are a bit nervous to go walking their dogs. My mum is scared because you don’t know what’s going on.”

In a statement released through Suffolk Police, Ms Rose’s family said: “Our mum was well known and loved in the community.

“She was brutally taken from us devastatingly too early, and we have been robbed of so much time with her.

“She wasn’t just a mum of six, she was also a grandma to 13, a long-term partner, a mother-in-law and a special friend to so many.

“Someone somewhere must know something, and we urge them to come forward. We want to thank everyone for their love and support. All we ask is for everyone to cherish their time with their family and loved ones.”

Det Supt Mike Brown said: “This is a very serious incident following which Anita has now sadly died of her injuries.

“The family continues to be supported by specially trained police officers as part of the investigation.

Ms Rose has been walking her dog Bruce when she was attacked last week ( Supplied )

“The investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence continues, as do enquiries to establish the cause of death. Though I can now confirm that the scene has been lifted on Rectory Lane.

“Local residents should expect to see a continued police presence over the next few days while enquiries take place, while additional officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“Whilst searches and house-to-house enquiries take place, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras.”

Police have recovered her missing Apple iPhone but Ms Rose’s bright pink zip-up jacket remains missing.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of the incident that could help the police with their enquiries should contact Suffolk Police, quoting 37/41580/24.