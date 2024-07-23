Choudary told ‘I suspect you are a terrorist’ after officers smashed front door

Support truly

Anjem Choudary was told “I suspect you are a terrorist” after police officers smashed through his front door in east London to arrest him.

Body-worn footage released by Scotland Yard after Choudary was convicted of directing terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun and encouraging support for it showed officers approaching his house in Audley Gardens, Ilford, just before 5.30am on July 17 2023.

They rammed through the front door, shouting “police, stand back!”, before storming into the property and ordering Choudary to move.

Police officers bashed through his front door

The visibly shocked Islamist preacher was told to show his hands while a female voice in the background shouted “what’s going on?”.

Choudary appeared to ask “oh my god… what are you doing?” as he was led into another room.

In a later clip, when he was sitting down, an arresting officer told him: “Anjem, I am arresting you under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 as I suspect that you are a terrorist and involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

“Information has been received that you belong to and are actively involved in the activities of Al-Muhajiroun, which is a proscribed organisation within the United Kingdom.”

Choudary was told 'I suspect that you are a terrorist'

Choudary was sitting with his hands on his lap, not appearing to react to what was said.

At just after 6.30am he was led out of the property, with another clip showing him handcuffed in a police vehicle.