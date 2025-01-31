‘Extremely dangerous individual’ jailed for 22 years for murder of mother

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An “extremely dangerous individual” has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 22 years for the “brutal and savage” murder of his mother.

Anarlyn Jones, 27, of Bordon, Hampshire, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court for the murder of Anna Jones, 44, whose body was found by police after they were called to her home in Station Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, on May 9, 2023.

The trial heard that the defendant, who was formerly known as Bronwyn Jones but now identifies as male, was described as looking like “something out of a horror film” by neighbours, who saw him clambering into their upstairs flat wearing trousers drenched in blood.

He was heard to have said: “I’ve killed her, I’ve killed her.”

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “The jury heard that Anarlyn Jones had called 999 and told the operator that he had repeatedly stabbed his mother, but that she had begged him to do it and demons were responsible, which he repeated to officers at the scene.

“The prosecution, however, claimed that Anarlyn had killed his mother in a fit of rage after consuming a ‘significant amount of alcohol’.

“Anarlyn denied that alcohol and anger were the cause and claimed his mother had begged to be killed due to health problems, but then changed her mind during the attack.

“However, the court heard that Anna Jones had ‘struggled vigorously’ for her life.”

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Anna’s family, who have had to deal with the devastating loss of their loved one under such traumatic circumstances.

“I am pleased with today’s result and to see Anarlyn Jones put behind bars. He has been shown to be an extremely dangerous individual capable of committing the most unimaginable crime.

“Anarlyn’s selfish act has destroyed a close family unit and no sentence will ever truly be able to compensate for that, or a life being ended so cruelly and prematurely.

“However, we hope it can help Anna’s family and friends find some solace at this difficult time.”