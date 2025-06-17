Charity boss found stabbed to death in house after gas explosion pictured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The woman found stabbed to death in a home in north London following a gas explosion has been named as a charity worker who supported refugees.

Annabel Rook, 46, was found fatally injured at a house in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, north-east London, just before 5am on Tuesday.

She worked for a charity that she co-founded called MamaSuze CIC, which supported refugee and migrant women, some of who had fled domestic violence, with art and drama activities.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to hospital to be treated for slash wounds.

The Metropolitan Police said it is believed Ms Rook’s death is “a domestic-related incident”.

The force said it is not looking for anyone else in connection to the suspected murder.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing in the local area, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.”

She added the force will be conducting interviews with the suspect as soon as possible.

“We understand what happened will cause concern within the Hackney community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out the investigation,” Ms Clarke said.

“We are working closely alongside our partners at Hackney Council to help support those residents locally who have been impacted by this.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 926/17June or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

More follows...