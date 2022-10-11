Accuser Anthony Rapp says he ‘never wanted a career like Kevin Spacey’s’
He claims he was the victim of an ‘unwanted sexual advance’ by Spacey at a party in 1986.
Anthony Rapp has said he “never wanted a career like Kevin Spacey’s” but felt it was his “duty” as an actor to watch the Hollywood star’s work.
Mr Rapp said he was “proud of, and grateful” for his career as he continued giving evidence on day three of a civil lawsuit in New York.
He claims he was the victim of an “unwanted sexual advance” by Spacey at a party in 1986 when he was 14, an accusation the actor has “categorically” denied.
Returning to the witness box on Tuesday, Mr Rapp said that despite the alleged experience he had watched Spacey in many films, as well as on television and in theatre performances.
“I’m an actor and I love films – these films were acclaimed and award-winning,” he said.
“I felt it was part of my job to see them, I knew he was in them so I could prepare myself.
“I felt like it was my duty as a fellow actor, as a person, as part of this community – I had to push it aside.”
Mr Rapp is next due to face questions from Spacey’s lawyers.
He gave evidence for the first time on Friday afternoon as the trial began. It is expected to last around two weeks.
The trial is taking place in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, and is being presided over by Judge Lewis A Kaplan.
