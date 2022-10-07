Kevin Spacey on trial in New York City over sexual assault lawsuit

Kevin Spacey appeared in a US court on Thursday, 6 October, to face sexual assault allegations made against him by an actor.

Anthony Rapp alleges he was the victim of an “unwanted sexual advance” from the House of Cards star at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

Mr Spacey, 63, has “categorically denied” the accusations.

The trial comes less than three months after the actor appeared in a UK court to deny further allegations of sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.

