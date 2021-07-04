Police have launched two seperate investigations after a Jewish man was subjected to antisemitic abuse on London public transport twice within an hour.

The Metropolitan Police and the British Transport Police both confirmed on Sunday they had launched separate probes after footage of the incidents were published on social media.

The man, who has not been named, was on a bus to Oxford Street at around 11.40pm on 3 July when he was approached by another passenger who police said launched a “torrent of antisemitic abuse”.

In a statement published on Sunday, the Met Police said the man was reported “to have made antisemitic comments and threat”.

“Officers are aware of a video posted on social media following the incident and will be meeting the victim to gather further information about this incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing. There has been no arrests at this time.”

About an hour later, the man got on the London Underground where he was chanted at by a group of males.

A second clip as posted on social media showed the group going down an escalator at a Tube station in London before turning around and appearing to abuse people behind them.

In the video, one man can be heard chanting “F****** hate you Jew”, while another says “We’ve got a Jew behind us” and third says “there’s about nine Jews” before the words “F****** hate you Jew” are chanted again.

Some of the males filmed were wearing England shirts while others wore the flag of St George draped around their shoulders.

The incident took place on Saturday night at Oxford Circus Underground station, the victim’s brother wrote on Twitter. He described it as “depressing” and “the typical experiences for someone wearing religious garb on public transport in London”.

A British Transport Police spokesperson confirmed officers had launched an investigation.

They added: “We take such incidents extremely seriously and are investigating.

“We believe everyone has the right to travel on the rail and underground without fear or intimidation.”

Both police forces appealed for witnesses to either incident to come forward.

The footage comes after recent figures show a surge in antisemitic attacks since the escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

In May, 201 antisemitic incidents were reported in the capital, according to the Jewish safety charity the Community Security Trust (CST), almost all of them linked to the conflict in Israel and Gaza.