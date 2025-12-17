Boy, 15, charged with murder of nine-year-old in Weston-Super-Mare

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 15-year-old boy will appear in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of a nine-year-old girl in Weston-super-Mare, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Schoolgirl Aria Thorpe was pronounced dead after police were called to a residential address in Lime Close, Mead Vale, in the Worle area of the town, on Monday night.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, at 6.12pm, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in the area.

The preliminary finding of a post-mortem examination has indicated that the girl’s tragic death was a result of a single stab wound, the force said.

On Wednesday morning, the police said the boy had been charged with murder, and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The force also formally named the girl as Aria.

open image in gallery Avon and Somerset Police have formally named the girl who died as Aria Thorpe ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Superintendent Jen Appleford said: “This remains an incredibly difficult time for Aria’s family, who we continue to support and update around our investigation. It is impossible to adequately describe how traumatic the past 36 hours have been for them and we’d like to reiterate in the strongest possible terms their request for privacy.

“The tragic loss of such a young girl has caused a huge amount of shock and upset, with there being a profound sense of loss felt throughout the community. We are working closely with partner agencies and schools across the Weston area to make sure those affected receive access to any support they need.”

open image in gallery Superintendent Jen Appleford said Aria's death had caused a huge amount of shock and upset in the community ( Zoe Head-Thomas/PA Wire )

The police investigation into what happened has “continued at pace” since the girl’s death, said Supt Appleford.

She added: “We are grateful to local residents for the patience shown while we have been carrying out enquiries in the area. This work will need to continue over the next few days, but if anyone has any issues then please do not hesitate to speak to officers on the cordon who will be happy to help.”