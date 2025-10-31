For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother has warned that the British Armed Forces are still not a safe place for young women, four years after her daughter took her own life after she was sexually assaulted by a former sergeant major.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck’s body was found at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire on 15 December 2021 – five months after the 19-year-old was sexually assaulted by Warrant Officer Michael Webber, then 39. He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment at the Court Martial Centre in Bulford, Wiltshire, on Friday.

Ms Beck’s family blamed her death on the combined impact of the assault and the way it was later handled by the authorities, including the pressure put on Ms Beck to not make a police report, that “shattered her faith in the system that was supposed to look after her”.

The court heard a service inquiry conducted in 2023 also found that Ms Beck “had been subject to a number of inappropriate behaviours by senior personnel in months before her death”, of which Webber was only one.

But almost four years later, Ms Beck’s mother, Leighann McCready, warned little had changed in the Army since her daughter’s death.

Asked outside the courthouse if the British Armed Forces are currently a safe space for young women, she told The Independent: “Clearly not, as they protect their own. Is it a safe space? No. This is still continuing – I’m still inundated by young women saying ‘what happened to your daughter is happening to me’, and they’re still being disbelieved...

“[But] we are giving them the strength to continue and speak up.”

She said the family’s heartache is indescribable, but they are continuing to battle for justice for her “bubbly, kind, caring” daughter, with the sentence passed on Friday marking “just the start” of their fight. “We can’t bring our daughter back, but we will keep fighting,” she said.

“There’s been no evidence of change as of yet, and that’s what Jaysley’s voice is now about. We don’t want to be on another side of this and see another soldier failed as our daughter was failed.”

Ms McCready claimed the Army has been “protecting [Webber’s] identity throughout”. No custody image of Webber was released to the media after he was sentenced. The Independent has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment.

“People deserve to see the man – he deserves to be out there, he deserves to be shamed,” said Ms McCready.

The family are calling for independent bodies to be introduced to handle complaints, warning: “The Army can’t keep on marking its own homework.”

In the meantime, Ms McCready said in a message to young women: “Until real change has been made, don’t join the Army. They’re still failing us.”

She called statements issued by the Army in response to Ms Beck’s death “empty words” and said she would not accept their apologies.

“To stand here and say we’re making these changes – it’s four years on. How long does it take for changes to be made and real action to be made?” she said. “Real change needs to happen now. Real change needed to happen after my daughter’s passing.”

The family blame Webber’s assault and how it was subsequently handled by authorities for Ms Beck’s death.

“What he did and how it was handled afterwards cost our daughter her life,” said Ms McCready.

“She did everything right, but was failed by the system there to support and protect her. She followed the rules, but those responsible failed to follow theirs...

“She would still be here had she have been listened to. They branded her as a female troublemaker. Even to this day, they’re failing us as a family.”

She added that Ms Beck should have been in court on Friday to watch Webber face punishment for what he did to her.

Major General Jon Swift, Assistant Chief of the General Staff (ACGS), said on Friday: “We will always be profoundly sorry for the failings that were identified at Jaysley’s inquest in February. The end of this court martial is another traumatic step in the journey for Jaysley’s family, and we acknowledge that today’s outcome has come too late for their beloved daughter. We are sorry we didn’t listen to Jaysley when she first reported her assault.

“We are determined to make sure the same mistakes don’t happen again. Since Jaysley’s death, we have introduced a significant cultural reform programme, alongside the ‘Raising our Standards’ programme. We are making improvements in how we train our people in appropriate behaviours, how we assess and select our leaders, and to build the trust our people place in us to address every complaint.”

