Police arrest escaped terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife in Chiswick

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested in Chiswick, west London, and is in police custody, says the Metropolitan Police.

The force said officers apprehended the 21-year-old just before 11am today in the Chiswick area, and he is currently in police custody.

Officers had been searching the district earlier on Saturday after confirmed sightings in the area.

Daniel Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday 6 September and has been the subject of a national manhunt since.

Police have arrested Daniel Khalife (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

In a short statement made after the arrest, the Met Police said: “We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course.’’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is “very pleased’’ terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested, as he praised efforts by the police and the public in finding him.

Speaking to broadcasters at the G20 summit venue in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said: “I’m very pleased with the news and my thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the past couple of days, but also to the public who came forward with an enormous number of leads to help the police in their inquiries.

“It’s good news that we captured the person concerned. As people already know, the Justice Secretary has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of his escape and that work will continue.

“And this is obviously very welcome news. And again, my thanks to the police but also to the public for their help.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp congratulated the police for their “rapid and effective’’ work to apprehend the fugitive terror suspect.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The policing minister wrote on social media: “Great work by the Met Police. Well done for a rapid and effective piece of work to catch this fugitive.

“An example of policing at its best. Congratulations to all Officers involved in this operation.”

HMP Wandsworth in London, which terror suspect Daniel Abed escaped from clinging on to a delivery lorry (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The day of his arrest marks the fourth day of a manhunt to find Daniel Khalife, who was awaiting trial at HMP Wandsworth after being accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base.

He is believed to have escaped HMP Wandsworth at 7:32am on Wednesday 6 September after strapping himself to a food delivery van.

Khalife was declared missing twenty minutes later and the van was stopped by police, but Khalife had already escaped.

The police offered a £20,000 reward for anyone with information about his escape which would lead to his arrest.