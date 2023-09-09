✕ Close Prison escape of Daniel Abed Khalife was 'clearly pre-planned', Met Police Chief says

Escaped terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife has been found and arrested in the Chiswick area of west London following a four-day nationwide manhunt.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the former soldier was arrested by officers just before 11am on Saturday morning and is currently in their custody.

The 21-year-old is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

In their statement, the Met said: “We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course.”

The force announced earlier that it would be focusing its search in Chiswick on Saturday after confirmed sightings in the area overnight.

This came after a member of the public reported seeing Khalife walking away from a BidFood van near Wandsworth Roundabout shortly after his escape from prison.