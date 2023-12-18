Counter terror police arrest two men over Ulez camera explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men have been arrested after an ultra low emission zone (Ulez) camera was blown up the same day it was installed.

Counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police investigating the incident said the camera was blown up using a “low-sophistication improvised explosive device” (IED) at about 6.45pm on December 6 in Sidcup, south-east London.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London called the incident “grotesquely irresponsible” and the incident was believed to have been a “deliberate act”, according to the London police force.

On Monday, a 60-year-old man from the area was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, contrary to section two of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

A 61-year-old man was arrested in Horsham, West Sussex, on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, and criminal damage, contrary to section one of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

Both remained in custody at a south London police station on Monday evening and searches are underway at two addresses in Sidcup and Horsham, Scotland Yard said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, Commander for the Bexley area, said: “The explosion could easily have had far more harmful consequences and today’s arrests highlight just how seriously the Met is treating the incident.

“My local officers are continuing to work with and support the Counter Terrorism Command who are leading the investigation due to their specialism in dealing with incidents involving the use of explosives.”

Since the scheme’s expansion, there have been a number of incidents linked to Ulez cameras being stolen or vandalised (PA Wire)

The force said the camera had been installed earlier in the day and then was cut down at around 5.30pm. Members of the public reported the explosion around 90 minutes later.

No one was injured during the explosion but vehicles and a residential property suffered damage.

It comes as figures released by the Met in November showed nearly 1,000 crimes linked to Ulez cameras being stolen or vandalised have been recorded in the past seven months.

The Ulez zone was expanded in August to cover all of London’s 32 boroughs. Those who drive in the area with a vehicle that does not meet emission standards are then charged a £12.50 fee.

After the incident a spokesman for mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “This grotesquely irresponsible behaviour puts both lives and property at risk. Police are rightly investigating this dangerous and reckless act.”