Attempted murder arrest after ‘brutal’ stabbing at illegal Nottingham street party

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at an illegal street party in Nottingham.

Police said they were attacked as they attempted to give first aid to an 18-year-old man who had been knifed at the gathering in Old Basford, Nottingham.

Three officers were injured after a group of people at the party hurled bottles at police and also damaged vehicles in the nearby vicinity on 12 June at around 10pm.

A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The teenage victim is now in hospital being treated for serious injuries following the attack.

Nearby residents told BBC News the party, that contravened Covid rules on large gatherings, had been going on for seven hours.

“It became quickly clear people were arriving by car travelling into the area, parking in surrounding streets, [and we] felt literally hundreds of people swarming around our streets,” one woman said.

Two men have also been charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis and are set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.

City Area Commander Superintendent Mat Healey said: “This was a brutal stabbing of a young man in the midst of a mob of people. We know there are several witnesses who will have seen what happened and we urge them to come forward now so we can bring those to justice who are responsible. There is no justification for this appalling attack.

“Those who attended yesterday’s gathering did so knowing they were breaking the law and we know people came from outside of Nottinghamshire, which makes it even worse. This was irresponsible and that irresponsibility has led to the serious injuries that have been inflicted on the victim.

“Covid-19 regulations prohibit large gatherings, as we are still in the grip of the pandemic.”