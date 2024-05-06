British Airways flight from Bermuda to London evacuated after ‘bomb threat’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Passengers due to fly to London from Bermuda were evacuated after someone emailed in a bomb threat to the airport, it has been reported.

The flight was set to leave LF Wade International Airport for the British capital but passengers were disembarked after the threat was reported at 8.50pm on Sunday night.

Local roads were closed to traffic “while the airport building and its environs were searched by airport security” a spokesman for the Bermuda Police Service told MailOnline.

“Police were notified by staff at the LF Wade International Airport of a bomb threat that was received via e-mail,” the spokesperson explained. “Staff also advised that emergency landing protocols had been initiated at the airport.”

“Once the all-clear was given and the airport was declared safe, regular traffic flow was restored.”

Passengers were all reported to be safe but the flight was delayed overnight on Sunday.

The flight is due to re-depart from Bermuda to London on Monday night.

A spokesperson for British Airways told the Independent: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our highest priority and we followed our standard procedures to disembark the aircraft.

“Our teams are caring for our customers and supporting crew as we work to get them on their way as soon as possible.”

The Independent has approached the Bermuda Police Service for further comment.