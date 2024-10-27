Man charged after three-week-old dies in road crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 39-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a three-week-old baby died in a road collision.

Craig Nunn, of Sandy Lane, Stockport, has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, West Mercia Police confirmed.

The incident happened on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport at around 12.09am on Saturday.

Police said the collision involved a black Ford Focus and a black Suzuki Vitara.

The baby, who was in the Suzuki, died at the scene. The other two occupants, a man and a woman in their 20s, required hospital treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford Focus was not injured.

Nunn will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.