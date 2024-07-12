Murder investigation launched following death of newborn baby in Camden

Support truly

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a baby girl in Camden, the Metropolitan police have said.

Police were called to a report that a mother had arrived at a hospital after giving birth at 2.06pm on Monday afternoon.

Detectives searched a flat in Taviton Street, Bloomsbury, and found the body of the newborn baby.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, child neglect and concealment of a birth.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of child destruction contrary to Section 1 of the Infant Life Preservation Act 1929.

Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police officer guards the scene after a baby was found dead ( Oliver Castle )

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, said: “We have carried out a range of enquiries since the body of a newborn baby girl was recovered on Monday.

“Following forensic examination, we can now confirm that the baby was delivered full-term inside a residential address and her remains were later recovered by officers from a refuse container outside the building at Taviton Street.

“This is a terribly sad and upsetting case for everyone involved and I would like to thank local residents for their patience as we continue with our enquiries and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

A crime scene remains in place on the high-end central London street, near Camden, where homes can fetch £3 million.

Local policing Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur said: “I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and while the passing of the baby is deeply upsetting, there is no wider risk to the community.

“Officers will remain at the scene while enquiries continue and any local residents with concerns can speak with those officers or contact their local neighbourhoods team.”

Anyone who has information relating to this incident but has not yet spoken with officers should call 101, quoting 4897/8JUL. To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

