Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead in Camden home

The Metropolitan Police responded to a concern for welfare call on Monday afternoon

Barney Davis
Tuesday 09 July 2024 10:05
The baby was found dead in Taviton Street, Camden
The baby was found dead in Taviton Street, Camden (Google)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was found dead in a London home.

The baby was found dead in Taviton Street, Bloomsbury after police responded to a concern for welfare call on Monday afternoon.

Pictures from the scene appear to show a forensics tent outside a terraced home on the high-end central London street where homes can fetch £3million.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene. A baby was sadly found dead.

“Enquiries continue into the circumstances.

“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.

