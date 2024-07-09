Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead in Camden home

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was found dead in a London home.

The baby was found dead in Taviton Street, Bloomsbury after police responded to a concern for welfare call on Monday afternoon.

Pictures from the scene appear to show a forensics tent outside a terraced home on the high-end central London street where homes can fetch £3million.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene. A baby was sadly found dead.

“Enquiries continue into the circumstances.

“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.