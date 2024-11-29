Three-month-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A three-month-old boy has died after he was found with injuries at a house in the Wirral, Merseyside, police said.

Merseyside Police were called to the property in Seacombe at around midday on Sunday following reports of concern for a child.

The boy was found in “critical condition” and unresponsive when he was rushed to hospital with injuries on his body.

Klevi Pirjani, 36, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 33, both of Seacombe, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.

They were remanded into custody and are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 December.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “At about midday on Sunday, we were called to a property on Percy Road to reports of concern for the child.

“The infant was taken to hospital to be assessed where injuries were found to his body,” said a new statement from police.

“The boy received treatment in hospital but despite the efforts of medical professionals, was sadly pronounced deceased this afternoon (Friday 29 November).

“We charged a man and woman with assault after a baby boy was found unresponsive at a house in Seacombe on Sunday (24 November).

“Klevi Pirjani, 36 years, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 33 years, both of Percy Road, Seacombe were charged with causing grievous bodily harm and Section 18 wounding with intent.”