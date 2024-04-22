Man charged with murder after woman’s body found at five star hotel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was discovered at a luxury five-star hotel in Surrey.

James Cartright, from Axminster in Devon, has also been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour after being arrested on Friday.

Police officers were called to Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot at about 8.43am last Sunday by South East Coast Ambulance Service after her body was discovered.

The woman, aged in her 50s, has not yet been named.

The hotel is frequently used by the England rugby team ahead of the Six Nations tournament and is just two miles from Bagshot Park, which is the home of Prince Edward.

A spokesman for Surrey Police’s Major Crime Team said on Sunday: “A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the ongoing murder investigation in Bagshot.

“James Cartwright, of Axminster, in Devon, was charged with murder and controlling and coercive behaviour after being arrested on Friday.

“He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Guildford magistrates’ court on Monday.

“If anyone has any further information that may help us with our investigation, please contact us.”